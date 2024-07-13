Trial balloon: Congress reacts to Manusmriti proposal rejection

The Congress on Friday, 12 July claimed that the proposal to introduce Manusmriti for the LLB students in the Delhi University, that has been rejected, was a "trial balloon".

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said the proposal to introduce Manusmriti for the LLB students was rejected as it was not found appropriate and added there are other texts which can be used for teaching the Indian culture.

In an interview with PTI, Singh said that he exercised his emergency powers to scrap the proposal during a pre-screening of the agenda for the Academic Council meeting on Friday.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Standard Operating Procedure of RSS/BJP. Get Delhi University Law Centre to propose that the Manusmriti should be taught. Inevitably fierce objections rise. The Vice Chancellor of DU rejects the proposal. The Education Minister supports him."