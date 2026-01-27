Maha: Tribals accuse state of forced evictions, protest at Eknath Shinde’s residence
Families from Sanjay Gandhi National Park areas halt agitation after assurances on rehabilitation talks
Members of tribal communities living in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park staged a late-night protest outside the Thane residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, opposing the demolition of their hamlets by the authorities.
The protesters said their families had lived in the forest areas for generations and accused the administration of acting without providing alternative arrangements. The demonstration followed the demolition of several dwellings earlier in the day, which the tribals described as sudden and unjustified.
Vivek Pandit, chairperson of the state tribal development committee, said no further evictions or demolitions should take place until a rehabilitation policy drawn up in 2018 is fully implemented. He insisted that affected families must be resettled before any clearance activity is carried out.
“The administration must honour its own rehabilitation plan before taking such action,” Pandit told reporters, adding that the issue had long been pending.
The protest was later withdrawn after officials assured the demonstrators that discussions would be held on the implementation of the rehabilitation plan. An office bearer of the social organisation that coordinated the protest said the agitation was called off following these assurances, though the community would continue to press for concrete action.
