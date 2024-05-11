TMC seeks to apprise president about Sandeshkhali incidents

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, 11 May, said it has become imperative for the party to apprise President Droupadi Murmu of the true unfolding of incidents at Sandeshkhali which had led to narratives and counter-narratives between the ruling party and the BJP.

West Bengal minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja told reporters in Kolkata that it was surprising that the BJP had taken a team from Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district and gave a "false portrayal" to none other than the President of the country.

Panja said it was important for the TMC to apprise Droupadi Murmu of Sandeshkhali incidents. "We will seek the go-ahead from our top leadership for this," she said.

"The BJP team which had met the president had misguided her. The saffron camp is resorting to lies every now and then. Now we have to follow the right protocol to meet the president if our top leadership gives its approval in this regard", she said.

The BJP had levelled allegations against local Trinamool Congress leaders of Sandeshkhali that they had committed sexual harassment of women in the region. This had been refuted by the Trinamool Congress saying that this was a false narrative of the BJP and the saffron camp had allegedly paid money to women of Sandeshkhali to make "these false allegations".