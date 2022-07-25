Trinamool joins Oppn ranks, alleges protocol violation during Prez swearing-in

After announcing that it will abstain from the Vice Presidential election, the Trinamool Congress has signed a letter against alleged protocol violation during the swearing-in ceremony of the President.



The opposition has written a letter to the Chairman of the House wherein it has alleged that there was a protocol violation in the sitting arrangement for the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition. The letter signed by several opposition members said, "Today at the swearing-in ceremony of the hon'ble President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, LOP in the Rajya Sabha was made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds."