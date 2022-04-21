Trinamool's fact-finding parliamentary team to visit Jahangirpuri on Friday

"It has been decided that all the members of the fact-finding team will be women MPs. We will announce the names of other members later in the day. But in all probability, the members of the team will be Trinamool Lok Sabha members. We will reach Jahangirpuri on Friday noon, talk to the local people and soon submit a detailed report on this count to the Chief Minister," she said.



This initiative is perceived as a counter to a recent fact-finding team that BJP had sent to West Bengal in connection to the rape of a minor girl, who died later at Hanskhali in Nadia district.



The BJP had also sent another team to West Bengal on the carnage at Bogtui in Birbhum district that killed nine persons on March 21.