Trinamool's Gokhale demand Shah’s statement on Parliament security breach

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Sunday demanded a detailed statement from Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach, saying that the INDIA bloc wants BJP MP Pratap Simha expelled.

He also accused the government of disrupting the House proceedings.

“All that INDIA MPs are asking for in the Parliament is that the Home Minister Shah must come and address both the Houses and there must be a discussion on the issue. They should expel the BJP MP Pratap Simha who compromised the security of Parliament,” Gokhale said.

He said that the government always wants to disrupt Parliament and that is why they are not agreeing to address this serious issue in Parliament.

“They are just running away,” he said.

The opposition INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding for a detailed discussion on Parliament security breach.