Unemployment, rising prices behind Parliament security breach, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the breach was a serious issue yet the Union Home Minister is not ready to give a statement on it in Parliament.

"The security breach is a serious issue and the government should pay attention to it. We are asking for the Home Minister's statement in Parliament, but the Home Minister is not saying anything, neither is he giving a statement. He is speaking in TV shows, but not inside Parliament.

"This is not good for democracy. But there is no meaning of this to those people who do not believe in democracy," Kharge told reporters.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before they were overpowered by the MPs.

"Where are the jobs? The youths are desperate. We have to focus on this issue and give jobs to the youth," Gandhi also said in a Hindi post on X.

"There has definitely been a security lapse, but the reason behind it is the country's biggest issue - unemployment," Gandhi said.