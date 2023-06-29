Tripura: 7 dead, 16 injured as Rath comes in contact with high-tension wire

The injured persons were initially taken to the Kailashahar and Kumarghat hospitals in the district, and later some of them were sent to the GB Pant Hospital in Agartala as their conditions were critical, they said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident was saddening.



"The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, quoting him.