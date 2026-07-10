Tripura floods force 11,000 people into relief camps as thousands of homes damaged

Heavy rain over the past few days has triggered flooding in three districts of Tripura, forcing around 11,000 people to move into relief camps and damaging more than 4,000 houses, officials said on Friday.

The worst-affected districts are Unakoti, Dhalai and Khowai, where swelling rivers and flash floods inundated low-lying areas after intense rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. No loss of life has been reported so far.

Officials said the flood situation showed signs of improvement on Friday after water levels in the Manun river began to recede following a break in the rain.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 6,068 people in Unakoti district have taken shelter in 35 relief camps. A further 4,909 people from Dhalai and Khowai districts have also been moved to camps after being affected by the deluge.