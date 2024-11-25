Kerala: Trouble brews in BJP over Palakkad by-poll loss

Trouble is brewing within the BJP in Kerala over the significant vote loss in the Palakkad assembly by-poll, with some party leaders raising questions about the selection of the candidate for this key election in the constituency, which is considered a saffron stronghold.

Amid mounting criticism from the state unit over its poor performance in the Palakkad by-poll, BJP state chief K. Surendran on Monday held a press conference in Kozhikode and said he took moral responsibility for the setbacks.

"If there was any mistake on my side, it should be audited. It will be audited. There will be no obstacle from my side in this regard," Surendran said.

Though Surendran did not directly dismiss media reports suggesting his willingness to step down as state president of the party, the BJP's national leadership firmly supported the Kerala unit and its chief, asserting that they had mounted a "good fight" in the recent by-elections.

Rejecting reports that Surendran had expressed willingness to quit taking moral responsibility for the defeat in Palakkad, the BJP accused the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF of "spreading rumours".

"Nobody is resigning neither (the) party has sought anybody's resignation. I think this will settle the matter," senior BJP leader and party's Kerala in-charge, Prakash Javadekar, said in a post on X.