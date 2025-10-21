Trump ignores MEA denial as US president repeats Russian oil import claims: Congress

The Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repeated comments by US President Donald Trump regarding India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, accusing the government of brushing aside Trump’s warnings and outsourcing key policy decisions to Washington.

The opposition party’s assertion comes after Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, claimed that India would face massive tariffs if it continued buying oil from Russia. Trump also reiterated that he had received assurances from Modi that New Delhi would halt its Russian oil imports.

“President Trump has raised the matter of India’s oil imports from Russia thrice in the past five days,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, highlighting that the US president had dismissed the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) denials of any such conversation with Modi.

The Congress also accused Modi of becoming a “mauni baba” being a silent observer whenever Trump makes claims about Operation Sindoor or India reducing Russian oil imports.

The party alleged that India’s foreign policy under Modi has “completely collapsed” and urged the government to consult opposition leaders, either through an all-party meeting or one-on-one discussions.