Trump ignores MEA denial as US president repeats Russian oil import claims: Congress
Opposition alleges PM outsourced key decisions to US amid rising tensions over energy trade
The Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over repeated comments by US President Donald Trump regarding India’s purchase of Russian crude oil, accusing the government of brushing aside Trump’s warnings and outsourcing key policy decisions to Washington.
The opposition party’s assertion comes after Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, claimed that India would face massive tariffs if it continued buying oil from Russia. Trump also reiterated that he had received assurances from Modi that New Delhi would halt its Russian oil imports.
“President Trump has raised the matter of India’s oil imports from Russia thrice in the past five days,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, highlighting that the US president had dismissed the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) denials of any such conversation with Modi.
The Congress also accused Modi of becoming a “mauni baba” being a silent observer whenever Trump makes claims about Operation Sindoor or India reducing Russian oil imports.
The party alleged that India’s foreign policy under Modi has “completely collapsed” and urged the government to consult opposition leaders, either through an all-party meeting or one-on-one discussions.
Responding to Trump’s remarks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ministry was unaware of any phone conversation in which Modi assured Trump of halting Russian oil purchases. He added that India’s energy procurement strategy is guided by domestic market conditions and the need to safeguard Indian consumers amid a “volatile” global energy scenario.
Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been under strain following the US decision to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent duty on purchases of Russian crude. India has described the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”
Trump is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest later this week, and Congress predicts that the US president may continue raising the issue of India’s Russian oil imports in the lead-up to the meeting.
The dispute underscores growing friction over energy trade, with Washington asserting that India is indirectly financing Russia’s military operations in Ukraine through its crude oil purchases.
The Congress has framed the issue as evidence of India’s compromised autonomy in foreign policy, while the government maintains its stance on energy diversification and market-based sourcing.