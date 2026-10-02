‘Truth, non-violence still relevant’: Congress pays tribute to Gandhiji

Congress pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, recalling his ideals of truth, non-violence and justice

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge says Gandhi’s principles remain relevant amid contemporary challenges

Kharge urges people to uphold Gandhi’s values of truth, harmony, peace and compassion

The Congress on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, remembering his enduring ideals of truth, non-violence, harmony and justice.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Gandhi’s principles continued to hold relevance in the face of contemporary challenges.

In a message marking the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Kharge described Gandhi as a leader who gave strength to truth and courage to non-violence, while making Satyagraha a powerful instrument in the struggle against injustice.