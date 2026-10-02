‘Truth, non-violence still relevant’: Congress pays tribute to Gandhiji
Congress president says Gandhi’s principles continues to hold relevance in the face of contemporary challenges
Congress pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, recalling his ideals of truth, non-violence and justice
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge says Gandhi’s principles remain relevant amid contemporary challenges
Kharge urges people to uphold Gandhi’s values of truth, harmony, peace and compassion
The Congress on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary, remembering his enduring ideals of truth, non-violence, harmony and justice.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Gandhi’s principles continued to hold relevance in the face of contemporary challenges.
In a message marking the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Kharge described Gandhi as a leader who gave strength to truth and courage to non-violence, while making Satyagraha a powerful instrument in the struggle against injustice.
“First they will ignore you, then they will laugh at you, then they will fight you, and then you will win,” Kharge quoted Gandhi as saying in a post on X.
Kharge said Gandhi not only guided India’s freedom struggle but also offered the world a message centred on humanity, compassion and peace.
He called for remaining steadfast in upholding Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence, harmony and justice, describing adherence to these principles as a fitting tribute to his legacy.
On Gandhi Jayanti, Kharge also extended his greetings and paid his respects to Gandhi, urging people to reflect on the relevance of his values in the present times.