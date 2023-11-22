Tug of war over Wildflower Hall

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday, 21 November, told the high court that it wants to take possession of a luxury hotel in Kufri, presently with the East India Hotels (EIH) of the Oberoi group.

The court had on Saturday stayed the state government's orders to take possession of the hotel and directed that the state not interfere in the hotel's day-to-day management. It had fixed the hearing for Tuesday.

On 17 November, the single-judge bench of Justice Satyen Vaidya had specifically asked the state to clarify whether it intended to take possession of the property or not by 15 December.

But the state government tried to take possession of the property the next day.

As government officials reached the luxury hotel Wildflower Hall, the EIH moved the court, which stayed the government order on taking over the hotel's possession.

The bench stayed the execution of the government order, saying the award of the arbitrator had to be executed on the court's directions, and not by the parties themselves.

The court on Tuesday fixed the next hearing for November 24.

The state government has informed the court in writing that it wants to take possession of the property, Advocate General Anup Rattan said.