Himachal tourism in crisis: Monsoon damage tops Rs 2,000 crore

About 8.24 lakh pilgrims visited Chintpurni, Sri Naina Devi, Jawalaji, Brajeshwari, Sri Baglamukhi and Chamunda Devi shrines during the Navratri from August 17 to 25, according to police data.



The pre-monsoon season, however, witnessed a surge in tourist arrival and a maximum of 1.06 crore tourists visited Himachal Pradesh during the first six months of 2023 as compared to 86.4 lakh in the corresponding period in 2022, but the monsoon fury played the spoilsport, Kashyap added.



Meanwhile, Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders Association president M K Seth said the roads to Shimla are opened and the tourism industry is offering attractive packages with 40 to 50 per cent discounts.



"We can only hope that the public holiday in New Delhi from September 8 to 10 in view of the scheduled G20 Summit could break the ice as few inquiries have poured in," he added.



Seth said the situation is not as bad as portrayed in the news and on the flip side, hotel rates are discounted and traffic is less than usual.



"We expect things will improve in October," he added.