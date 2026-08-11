Tukaram Mundhe, the bureaucrat behind Maharashtra’s food crackdown
State FDA commissioner has won consumer support after inspections exposed alleged hygiene lapses at restaurants and food businesses
When Tukaram Mundhe entered Pune’s Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir for a public event, the audience responded with a reception rarely accorded to a government officer.
People rose from their seats, applauded loudly and pulled out their mobile phones to record the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner as he walked towards the stage. Mundhe appeared visibly moved by the welcome at the event, titled Unstoppable Tukaram.
A video shared on Instagram by Bhagyesh Dombe soon attracted widespread attention. “For the first time, I witnessed such immense love, respect, and admiration for a government officer — not out of protocol, but truly from the heart,” the accompanying caption read.
The standing ovation reflected more than enthusiasm for Mundhe’s latest assignment. It was a public endorsement of an administrative image built over two decades — that of an officer prepared to enforce rules regardless of the status or influence of those affected.
His recent crackdown on restaurants and food businesses has reinforced that reputation. It has also revived an older debate surrounding his career: whether Mundhe represents the kind of uncompromising official Indian governance needs, or an administrator whose rigid style leaves insufficient room for consultation and due process.
From a drought-prone village to the IAS
Long before he became one of Maharashtra’s most recognisable bureaucrats, Mundhe grew up in a farming family in Tadsonna village in Beed, one of the state’s drought-prone districts.
He has recalled working in the fields, helping his family sell vegetables at weekly markets and attending a Zilla Parishad school. Mundhe has credited his father, whom he describes as hardworking and honest, with instilling the values that shaped his approach to public service.
After securing the 20th rank in the 2004 Union Public Service Commission examination, Mundhe joined the Indian Administrative Service in 2005.
Since then, his career has spanned more than 16 major assignments. It has also been marked by frequent transfers, with media reports placing the number at around 25 in just over two decades of service.
His supporters interpret this record as the cost of refusing to accommodate political or commercial interests. Critics, however, argue that the frequency of his confrontation's points to an administrative approach that can become inflexible.
Both assessments find examples in his career.
Water conservation and a ministerial confrontation
As collector of Solapur, Mundhe oversaw work under Maharashtra’s Jalyukt Shivar water conservation programme. The interventions helped reduce the dependence of several villages on water tankers, earning him the description “Water Man of Maharashtra” among supporters.
His tenure also demonstrated the confrontational side of his administration.
During the 2015 Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage, Mundhe introduced strict traffic and security arrangements. The restrictions led to a public dispute with then Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse over the movement of the minister’s convoy.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar subsequently accused Mundhe in the Maharashtra Assembly of failing to show adequate respect to elected representatives. The episode illustrated a conflict that would recur in later postings: Mundhe’s insistence on uniform enforcement clashing with politicians who believed he was disregarding their authority.
Confrontation in Navi Mumbai
That tension intensified after Mundhe was appointed commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in 2016.
He launched drives against unauthorised construction and illegal hoardings, tightened property-tax collection and introduced early-morning inspections under a “Walk with the Commissioner” initiative.
Many residents welcomed the visible enforcement and viewed it as a long-overdue attempt to impose civic discipline. Corporators across political parties, however, accused Mundhe of bypassing elected representatives and running the civic body in an autocratic manner.
The dispute culminated in a no-confidence motion brought against him by the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. Then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened to stay the resolution, arguing that an official should not be punished for exposing irregularities.
Support for Mundhe was not unanimous even within the BJP. MLA Manda Mhatre later became one of his most vocal critics, underscoring how his administrative methods frequently cut across political loyalties.
The food safety crackdown
Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA commissioner in May 2026. Within weeks, the department stepped up inspections of restaurants, hotels, pubs, dairy businesses, food-manufacturing units and edible-oil facilities.
More than 1,100 inspections had been conducted by early August, according to a Gulf News profile. Dozens of licences were reportedly suspended, while adulterated products worth crores of rupees were seized.
Officials allegedly discovered expired ingredients, pest infestations, unhygienic storage, reused cooking oil and improperly handled meat at several establishments. The FDA also acted against suspected milk and paneer adulteration, illegal gutkha sales and mislabelled edible oil.
One of the most prominent cases involved K. Rustom & Co., the 73-year-old ice cream parlour in Mumbai’s Churchgate area. Inspectors allegedly found rats and flies, expired flavouring agents, cold-chain lapses and deficiencies in food-safety records.
The outlet’s licence was suspended, prompting debate because of its status as a longstanding Mumbai institution. Mundhe’s position was that heritage, and popularity could not exempt a business from public-health requirements.
The FDA also seized edible oil worth approximately Rs 2.93 crore from a unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after officials allegedly encountered rusted machinery, unsafe production conditions and inadequate quality-control systems.
Mundhe has defended the broader enforcement campaign, insisting that it is intended to protect consumers rather than target individual businesses.
“Absolutely, that’s my role,” he said when asked about comparisons with Singham, the fictional police officer associated with uncompromising law enforcement.
Why the campaign has found support
The drive has resonated because food safety directly affects consumers but is largely invisible to them. Customers have little way of knowing how ingredients are stored, whether kitchens follow hygiene rules or whether dairy and edible-oil products have been adulterated.
Inspections involving familiar restaurants and well-known brands have therefore attracted considerable public attention. For supporters, action against influential businesses demonstrates that regulatory standards are being applied without fear or favour.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka added his voice to the public support for Mundhe. In a social media post, he highlighted the officer’s repeated transfers and described him as “an honest officer India needs more of”.
The endorsement reinforced the popular portrayal of Mundhe as a bureaucrat prepared to put public interest ahead of personal career stability.
The standing ovation in Pune was the clearest expression of that sentiment. It represented approval not only for the food inspections but also for the larger story that has developed around Mundhe — a farmer’s son who rose through the civil services and repeatedly confronted established interests.
Questions over method and due process
The enforcement campaign has not escaped scrutiny. Restaurant and hospitality representatives have criticised immediate licence suspensions, arguing that businesses should be given a reasonable opportunity to correct deficiencies where there is no imminent danger to consumers.
The Bombay High Court has also questioned aspects of the FDA’s actions, including whether food-safety regulations were being enforced uniformly at private, government and semi-government establishments.
The court raised concerns in certain cases over immediate suspensions and the legal procedure followed by the regulator. Mundhe rejected suggestions of bias, maintaining that the FDA’s actions were based on safety requirements. The court’s scrutiny subsequently led to inspections of canteens within its own premises.
In another matter, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court set aside FDA action against a Wardha establishment, ruling that the regulator lacked the authority to seal the premises and suspend its licence in the manner adopted.
These cases have strengthened criticism that even a well-supported public-health campaign must follow procedural safeguards and apply regulations consistently.
They also capture the central contradiction of Mundhe’s career. The decisiveness admired by citizens can be viewed as inflexibility by businesses, politicians and institutions subjected to enforcement.
A bureaucrat who divides opinion
Mundhe’s public image is built on this tension. His supporters see an honest officer willing to take difficult decisions and absorb the professional consequences. His critics see an administrator whose preference for immediate and visible action can create unnecessary conflict.
The frequent transfers, political confrontations and legal challenges are therefore not incidental to his reputation. They are an essential part of it.
The applause in Pune suggests that, at least among significant sections of the public, the balance currently weighs in Mundhe’s favour. At a time when reports of adulteration and poor hygiene have heightened concerns about food safety, his strict approach has offered consumers a visible sense of accountability.
Whether every action taken under the crackdown withstands legal and administrative scrutiny remains to be seen. But the standing ovation demonstrated why Tukaram Mundhe has become more than another senior bureaucrat: for many people, he has come to embody the belief that rules can still be enforced against the powerful.
With IANS inputs