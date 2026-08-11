Tukaram Mundhe, the bureaucrat behind Maharashtra’s food crackdown

When Tukaram Mundhe entered Pune’s Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir for a public event, the audience responded with a reception rarely accorded to a government officer.

People rose from their seats, applauded loudly and pulled out their mobile phones to record the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner as he walked towards the stage. Mundhe appeared visibly moved by the welcome at the event, titled Unstoppable Tukaram.

A video shared on Instagram by Bhagyesh Dombe soon attracted widespread attention. “For the first time, I witnessed such immense love, respect, and admiration for a government officer — not out of protocol, but truly from the heart,” the accompanying caption read.

The standing ovation reflected more than enthusiasm for Mundhe’s latest assignment. It was a public endorsement of an administrative image built over two decades — that of an officer prepared to enforce rules regardless of the status or influence of those affected.

His recent crackdown on restaurants and food businesses has reinforced that reputation. It has also revived an older debate surrounding his career: whether Mundhe represents the kind of uncompromising official Indian governance needs, or an administrator whose rigid style leaves insufficient room for consultation and due process.

From a drought-prone village to the IAS

Long before he became one of Maharashtra’s most recognisable bureaucrats, Mundhe grew up in a farming family in Tadsonna village in Beed, one of the state’s drought-prone districts.

He has recalled working in the fields, helping his family sell vegetables at weekly markets and attending a Zilla Parishad school. Mundhe has credited his father, whom he describes as hardworking and honest, with instilling the values that shaped his approach to public service.

After securing the 20th rank in the 2004 Union Public Service Commission examination, Mundhe joined the Indian Administrative Service in 2005.

Since then, his career has spanned more than 16 major assignments. It has also been marked by frequent transfers, with media reports placing the number at around 25 in just over two decades of service.

His supporters interpret this record as the cost of refusing to accommodate political or commercial interests. Critics, however, argue that the frequency of his confrontation's points to an administrative approach that can become inflexible.

Both assessments find examples in his career.

Water conservation and a ministerial confrontation

As collector of Solapur, Mundhe oversaw work under Maharashtra’s Jalyukt Shivar water conservation programme. The interventions helped reduce the dependence of several villages on water tankers, earning him the description “Water Man of Maharashtra” among supporters.

His tenure also demonstrated the confrontational side of his administration.

During the 2015 Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage, Mundhe introduced strict traffic and security arrangements. The restrictions led to a public dispute with then Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse over the movement of the minister’s convoy.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar subsequently accused Mundhe in the Maharashtra Assembly of failing to show adequate respect to elected representatives. The episode illustrated a conflict that would recur in later postings: Mundhe’s insistence on uniform enforcement clashing with politicians who believed he was disregarding their authority.

Confrontation in Navi Mumbai

That tension intensified after Mundhe was appointed commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in 2016.

He launched drives against unauthorised construction and illegal hoardings, tightened property-tax collection and introduced early-morning inspections under a “Walk with the Commissioner” initiative.

Many residents welcomed the visible enforcement and viewed it as a long-overdue attempt to impose civic discipline. Corporators across political parties, however, accused Mundhe of bypassing elected representatives and running the civic body in an autocratic manner.

The dispute culminated in a no-confidence motion brought against him by the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. Then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened to stay the resolution, arguing that an official should not be punished for exposing irregularities.

Support for Mundhe was not unanimous even within the BJP. MLA Manda Mhatre later became one of his most vocal critics, underscoring how his administrative methods frequently cut across political loyalties.