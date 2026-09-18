Tulu set to become Karnataka’s second additional administrative language

Karnataka will make Tulu the state’s second additional administrative language in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

A new tourism policy will cover the Malnad and coastal regions, with tourism projects to be treated as infrastructure projects.

Cabinet also approves Karnataka Marine Biotechnology Policy, 2026-31, while government will seek public opinion on renaming Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru.

Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday, 18 September announced that Tulu would be made the state’s second additional administrative language in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, in a move aimed at recognising the linguistic and cultural identity of the coastal region.

The announcement came after the state cabinet met in Mangaluru — the first Cabinet meeting held outside Bengaluru since Shivakumar took charge.

“Today, we have decided to make Tulu a language applicable to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and to declare it as the state’s second additional (administrative) language,” Shivakumar said.

Tulu, a Dravidian language spoken predominantly in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, is also spoken in Kasaragod district of neighbouring Kerala. The region where the language is widely spoken is known as Tulu Nadu. Although Tulu shares some linguistic features with Kannada and Malayalam, it has a distinct literary and cultural identity.

A cabinet note shared by the chief minister’s office described it as the 'second additional administrative language'.