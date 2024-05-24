Turbulence causes brain, spinal damage to Singapore Airlines passengers, 1 dead

One passenger died of a suspected heart attack and around 30 others were injured after a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 hit severe turbulence on Tuesday, 21 May, tossing passengers and crew around the cabin and forcing the plane to land in Bangkok, according to media reports on Friday.

According to information, 22 passengers have spinal cord injuries and six others, including a two-year-old, have brain and skull injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Geoffrey Kitchen, a 73-year-old British passenger. The flight was operating from London (Heathrow) to Singapore.

Nearly 60 passengers were injured after the flight on 21 May encountered "sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at 37,000 feet about 10 hours after departure".

The pilot diverted the Boeing 777-300ER carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew members to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, making an emergency landing.

Twenty people remained in intensive care, although none were life-threatening cases, reported The Straits Times, citing Dr Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok.

The oldest patient at the hospital is 83, while the youngest is a two-year-old who suffered a concussion.