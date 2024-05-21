Emirates flight strikes flamingo flock in Mumbai, angering environmentalists

An Emirates flight from Dubai struck a flock of flamingos, resulting in the death of around 40 birds in Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday, 21 May.

“Emirates can confirm that EK508 from Dubai to Mumbai on 20 May was involved in a bird strike incident upon landing.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew disembarked without injury. However, sadly, a number of flamingos were lost and Emirates is cooperating with the authorities on the matter,” an Emirates spokesperson said.

The aircraft was also damaged in the incident on Monday night and, as a result, the return flight EK509 scheduled to depart for Dubai on Monday night was cancelled, the spokesperson said in a statement.

All passengers and crew were accommodated overnight and a replacement aircraft is being arranged for all passengers, Emirates said. The flight is scheduled to depart Mumbai on Tuesday night, the airline added.

“Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised,” the airline said.

The bird strike, which happened closer to Laxmi Nagar in Ghatkopar East, claimed the lives of at least 36 flamingos, a forest official said.

Environmental activists demanded a probe by DGCA, claiming urban planners had ignored warnings about such incidents.