Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Living in the rubble, 6 months on

On February 6 this year, massive earthquakes devastated regions of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. Some 60,000 people in Turkey lost their lives and 125,000 more were injured. Thirteen cities were impacted by the catastrophe, including the city of Atakya in the southeastern Turkish province of Hatay. The mood in the region is still quite somber, but life continues, even though many people have been forced to live in tents.

Leyla Seker is one of many people who lost their homes in the earthquake. Today, the 65-year-old lives alone in a tent, like thousands of other people in the region. She has set up her tent in the neighborhood where she used to live, on a field next to some 10 other people.

She's still mourning the loss of her mother and her sister, both of whom were killed during the quake. "But they're not the only ones who died. My uncle's son died along with all 15 members of his family," Seker says.