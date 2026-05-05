Tamil Nadu: TVK MLAs vow grassroots governance, break from Dravidian politics

The newly elected legislators of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on 5 May signalled a shift towards grassroots-driven governance and a departure from traditional Dravidian politics, as the party unanimously chose its founder Vijay as leader of its legislative party.

Celebrations broke out at the party’s Panaiyur headquarters in Chennai, but leaders said the meeting’s core message went beyond symbolism, focusing on responsibility and service.

Arunraj IRS, a TVK leader, said Vijay had framed the electoral victory as a “service mandate” rather than an acquisition of power.

“Basically, he said this is a huge responsibility which the people have given us… it’s not any post or authority; it’s a service mandate… we should always deliver to the lowest strata of people,” Arunraj told reporters.

For many of the 108 MLAs, the leadership meeting served as a reminder that expectations would be measured by delivery at the grassroots level.

Diversity as political statement

V. M. Mustafa, MLA-elect from Madurai Central, highlighted the party’s emphasis on inclusive representation, saying the mandate reflected a break from entrenched political patterns.

He pointed to the selection of candidates from diverse backgrounds, including around 70 from Dalit communities and several from minority groups.