Vijay: From ‘Thalapathy’ to ‘Muthalvan’ in debut electoral leap

When Vijay declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election was a direct contest between his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), many dismissed it as political overreach. Yet, his campaign — unconventional, low on traditional rallies and high on digital mobilisation — has reshaped the contours of electoral politics in the state.

A campaign unlike any other

Rejecting standard campaign playbooks, Vijay avoided large-scale rallies, skipped extensive constituency tours, and largely stayed away from media interviews. Instead, he communicated directly with voters through social media and word-of-mouth amplification by his fan base.

In a strikingly novel approach, he targeted younger audiences — even children — urging them to influence family voting decisions. After polling crossed 85 per cent, he addressed them as “Vijay Mama” and thanked “Kutti, Nanba, Nanbees” for mobilising support.

Crafting a political identity

Vijay’s messaging fused elements of Dravidian ideology with Tamil nationalism, creating a hybrid political narrative distinct from established parties. His public appearances — often spontaneous and symbolic — reinforced his connection with ordinary voters, whether cycling through neighbourhoods or delivering layered speeches at film events.

Over decades, the actor had carefully shaped his public persona. From being introduced as “Ilaya Thalapathy” in the 1990s, he evolved into “Thalapathy” — a title synonymous with mass appeal — before transitioning into a political “Thalaivan” (leader) and ultimately “Muthalvar” (Chief Minister).