The price AIADMK must pay to sail with the BJP

In Thiruparankundram, a politically sensitive Assembly constituency on the outskirts of the temple city of Madurai, the tensions within the AIADMK-BJP alliance are unfolding in full public view.

The seat, traditionally held by the AIADMK, became a point of friction when the party refused to concede it to the BJP during seat-sharing negotiations. Recent local controversies around time-honoured traditions — involving animal sacrifice and the relocation of a sacred flame — were communalised by the BJP to rally Hindu sentiment. Yet, when the final list was drawn, the AIADMK retained the seat and fielded its own candidate, V.V. Rajan Chellappa, a senior leader with deep roots in the region.

Muslims, who once formed part of the AIADMK’s broader social coalition, now view the alliance with unease. While the BJP seeks to benefit from the AIADMK’s legacy vote even as it tries to build an independent political base, AIADMK cadres in Thiruparankundram admit, often off the record, that the BJP is not pulling its weight. Booth-level coordination remains inconsistent, and mobilisation lacks the urgency expected in a high-stakes contest.

Across Tamil Nadu, the relationship is marked by growing asymmetry. The AIADMK remains the senior partner in terms of seats, but the BJP is steadily expanding its footprint. This imbalance is especially visible in western Tamil Nadu, long considered an AIADMK fortress.

Districts such as Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Namakkal are witnessing growing BJP assertion. One of the party’s most visible faces, former IPS officer and Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, has maintained public discipline, but insiders acknowledge unease. While leaders speak openly about their growing base among intermediate castes and urban voters, they privately express dissatisfaction over seat-sharing arrangements.