How Kerala resists Hindu political consolidation

On Republic Day, the Union government conferred the Padma Bhushan on 89-year-old Vellappally Natesan for ‘social service’. The timing, just months before the Assembly election in Kerala, raised eyebrows.

Congress leaders and civil society groups questioned the award, pointing out that Vellappally had earlier dismissed them as political instruments, and that he had been named in over a hundred criminal cases, several involving allegations of corruption in cooperative banks and the misappropriation of Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) funds.

While the BJP celebrated the decision unabashedly, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with cabinet colleagues V. Sivankutty, Saji Cheriyan and party leaders like Chinta Jerome, publicly congratulated him. BJP-affiliated social media crowed ‘Ezhava pride’ and the award was projected as evidence that the BJP had finally acquired a credible social base in Kerala.

Almost on cue, Vellappally returned with a volley of statements targeting Muslims and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). He accused the League of “running the state by proxy”, claimed that “Muslim appeasement” had reached dangerous levels, and warned that Kerala was becoming “another West Bengal”.

Civil society groups condemned the remarks as communal and dangerous, but there wasn’t a peep from those in power. Even as Vellappally intensified his attacks on Muslims, Vijayan and other CPI(M) leaders kept mum. The BJP defended his right to speak, framing the controversy as an assault on Hindu voices. It was an odd spectacle: a rabble-rousing Hindu community leader was not just being backed by the Hindu Right but also receiving tacit support from the Marxist Left.

To understand this, one must trace Vellappally’s personal trajectory. Born into a wealthy Ezhava family in central Kerala, he built his fortune primarily in the alcohol business, emerging as one of the most influential liquor barons in the state. His ascent in the SNDP combined economic power with organisational control, allowing him to dominate the Yogam for decades.