Twin warehouse fires erupt in Bhiwandi; firefighting continues
Authorities are investigating the cause of both fires and assessing the extent of damage
Two separate warehouse fires broke out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi in the early hours of Sunday, engulfing godowns storing wooden pallets and tyres in the Nimbavali area. No casualties have been reported, while firefighting operations are underway at both sites, officials said.
The first blaze erupted at a warehouse in Nimbavali village that stored wooden and plastic pallets. The fire quickly spread through the structure, causing extensive damage before firefighters could reach the spot.
Warehouse owner Shoeb Dost Maniyar said the response was delayed because fire tenders were already battling another major blaze nearby.
"The fire broke out about half an hour ago, as some people informed us. This is the business of manufacturing and storing wooden and plastic pallets. We have suffered losses of around Rs 15-20 lakh," he said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
In the second incident, another warehouse storing tyres and wooden pallets caught fire along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in the Nimbavali area.
Three fire tenders from the Bhiwandi Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot and continued efforts to bring the blaze under control.
Fireman Suresh said the emergency call was received at around 3.17 am
"This incident occurred in Nimbavali village. The warehouse stores both new and used tyres. We received the call at around 3:17 a.m., and three fire tenders are currently engaged in firefighting operations," he said.
Officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported in either incident. Authorities are investigating the cause of both fires and assessing the extent of the damage.
Firefighting operations continued through Sunday morning, with more details awaited.
With IANS inputs