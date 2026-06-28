Twin warehouse fires erupt in Bhiwandi; firefighting continues

Two separate warehouse fires broke out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi in the early hours of Sunday, engulfing godowns storing wooden pallets and tyres in the Nimbavali area. No casualties have been reported, while firefighting operations are underway at both sites, officials said.

The first blaze erupted at a warehouse in Nimbavali village that stored wooden and plastic pallets. The fire quickly spread through the structure, causing extensive damage before firefighters could reach the spot.

Warehouse owner Shoeb Dost Maniyar said the response was delayed because fire tenders were already battling another major blaze nearby.

"The fire broke out about half an hour ago, as some people informed us. This is the business of manufacturing and storing wooden and plastic pallets. We have suffered losses of around Rs 15-20 lakh," he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.