Twisha death case: Giribala Singh, son Samarth sent to judicial remand till 16 June

A Chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Bhopal on Tuesday sent retired district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to judicial remand till June 16 in connection with the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that it did not require further custodial interrogation.

The court also directed that both accused be lodged separately from other inmates at Bhopal Central Jail and issued jail warrants following the hearing, advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the victim’s family, told IANS.

The two accused were produced before the court after completing their five-day CBI custody. The agency told the court it did not seek further remand, following which the CJM ordered judicial custody.

During the proceedings, the court heard serious allegations from accused Giribala Singh, who claimed that an advocate representing Twisha Sharma’s family had assaulted her son, Samarth Singh, inside court premises in Jabalpur.

She further alleged that her son’s life was under threat and sought protection from the court. Singh also raised objections to what she described as a “media trial” influencing public perception and urged the court to restrict such coverage.