Twisha death case: Giribala Singh, son Samarth sent to judicial remand till 16 June
Investigators used an 80-kg dummy to reconstruct the sequence of events and verify statements of accused and witnesses
A Chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Bhopal on Tuesday sent retired district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh to judicial remand till June 16 in connection with the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that it did not require further custodial interrogation.
The court also directed that both accused be lodged separately from other inmates at Bhopal Central Jail and issued jail warrants following the hearing, advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the victim’s family, told IANS.
The two accused were produced before the court after completing their five-day CBI custody. The agency told the court it did not seek further remand, following which the CJM ordered judicial custody.
During the proceedings, the court heard serious allegations from accused Giribala Singh, who claimed that an advocate representing Twisha Sharma’s family had assaulted her son, Samarth Singh, inside court premises in Jabalpur.
She further alleged that her son’s life was under threat and sought protection from the court. Singh also raised objections to what she described as a “media trial” influencing public perception and urged the court to restrict such coverage.
Responding to the allegations, counsel for Twisha Sharma’s family, Anurag Srivastava, requested verification of the claim through CCTV footage from the court premises.
“If such an incident occurred, the footage should be examined,” Srivastava said.
The development came a day after the CBI recreated the alleged crime scene at the Bagmugalia residence in Bhopal, where Twisha Sharma was found hanging on 12 May.
Investigators used an 80-kg dummy, close to the victim’s reported body weight, to reconstruct the sequence of events and test statements of the accused and witnesses.
Twisha Sharma (33), a former model and actor from Noida, was found dead at her marital home less than six months after her marriage to Samarth Singh.
While the case was initially treated as a suicide, her family has alleged dowry harassment and murder.
The matter gained further attention after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh, citing material placed before it during the investigation. An inquiry is ongoing.
With IANS inputs