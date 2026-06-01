Investigators reconstruct crime scene as Twisha Sharma probe gathers pace

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out a detailed reconstruction of the circumstances surrounding the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma at the residence of accused Giribala Singh in Bhopal, as the agency intensified its investigation into the high-profile case.

CBI officials arrived at the Katara Hills residence with a human-sized dummy and conducted a crime scene recreation exercise aimed at verifying the sequence of events leading up to Sharma's death on 12 May. The exercise was carried out in the presence of forensic experts, who assisted investigators in examining whether statements made by the accused were consistent with the physical evidence collected from the scene.

Sources said investigators closely analysed factors such as body positioning, ligature points, room dimensions and height measurements as part of the reconstruction process. The agency is also comparing witness accounts with forensic observations gathered during the investigation.

Giribala Singh was brought to the residence during the exercise as investigators sought to establish a clearer understanding of the events surrounding the incident.