Investigators reconstruct crime scene as Twisha Sharma probe gathers pace
CBI custody of accused likely to be extended as fresh evidence is examined
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out a detailed reconstruction of the circumstances surrounding the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma at the residence of accused Giribala Singh in Bhopal, as the agency intensified its investigation into the high-profile case.
CBI officials arrived at the Katara Hills residence with a human-sized dummy and conducted a crime scene recreation exercise aimed at verifying the sequence of events leading up to Sharma's death on 12 May. The exercise was carried out in the presence of forensic experts, who assisted investigators in examining whether statements made by the accused were consistent with the physical evidence collected from the scene.
Sources said investigators closely analysed factors such as body positioning, ligature points, room dimensions and height measurements as part of the reconstruction process. The agency is also comparing witness accounts with forensic observations gathered during the investigation.
Giribala Singh was brought to the residence during the exercise as investigators sought to establish a clearer understanding of the events surrounding the incident.
The probe has expanded beyond the reconstruction of the scene, with the agency now examining several other aspects linked to the case. Investigators are expected to question medical practitioners and mental health professionals who interacted with Twisha Sharma in the period preceding her death.
Officials have already summoned a doctor who had reportedly advised Sharma to undergo an abortion and are examining the circumstances surrounding those consultations.
The CBI is also scrutinising the movements of Samarth Singh, Sharma's husband, in the days following the registration of the FIR on 15 May. Preliminary findings indicate that he remained in Bhopal for nearly three days after the case was lodged and was unable to leave the city immediately.
Investigators are now analysing his phone records, locations visited and communications during that period. The agency is also probing whether he received assistance from any individual while allegedly evading authorities.
Samarth Singh and his mother, Giribala Singh, are currently in CBI custody until 2 June and are expected to be produced before a court on Tuesday.
With IANS inputs