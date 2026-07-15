Twisha case: Samarth Singh, mother sent to judicial custody till 28 July

A local court in Bhopal on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Samarth Singh and his mother Giribala Singh till 28 July in connection with the death case of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma. The extension came after the CBI alleged that the accused were not cooperating with the collection of their voice samples, which investigators said were crucial to the probe.

The mother-son duo appeared before the Bhopal District and Sessions Court through video conference during the hearing. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted the CBI’s request to extend their custody by 14 days.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws’ residence in Bhopal on 12 May. Her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former district judge, were later arrested on allegations of dowry harassment, mental cruelty and domestic violence.

According to the CBI, both accused had earlier expressed willingness to provide voice samples, but allegedly did not cooperate when the agency’s team visited the jail on 6 July for the collection process.