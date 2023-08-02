Two abandoned houses torched in Manipur, curfew relaxation period increased in Imphal

Two abandoned houses were set on fire by unidentified people in Manipur's Imphal West district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in the Langol area and the blaze was doused, he said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident took place during a time gap between the change of guards in the area, he said. Imphal West is a Meitei-majority district from where most tribal residents have left since ethnic rioting began in May.

The houses were being guarded by army personnel since those were abandoned by the residents and CRPF personnel were to take over the security of the houses, the official said.