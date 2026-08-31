Two accused in Ankit Balyan murder case killed in UP Police encounter

Two men accused of involvement in the killing of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Shamli on Monday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Sumit, 24, and Mohit, 22, both residents of Sonipat in Haryana. Police alleged that the two were associated with the Gogi gang and carried rewards of Rs 50,000 each.

According to the police, Mohit faced around 14 criminal cases in Haryana, while one case had been registered against Sumit. Two other suspects allegedly involved in Balyan’s murder remain at large, and police teams are searching for them.

Balyan was shot dead outside his gym in Shamli on 26 August. Police said four assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire, killing him at the scene. The following day, an individual claiming an association with the Gogi gang purportedly took responsibility for the attack in a social media post.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said a district-wide blockade and vehicle-checking operation had been under way since midnight when officers spotted two men travelling on a motorcycle bearing a Baghpat registration number.

“From 12 a.m. until morning, a blockade and checking drive was in place across the district. During this operation, police personnel were checking vehicles when two youths arrived on a motorcycle bearing a Baghpat registration number. When the police signalled them to stop and called out to them, they immediately opened fire at the police vehicle and personnel before turning around and fleeing towards the Kotwali side,” Singh said.