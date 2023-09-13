Two arrested at Vizag airport for protesting over Naidu's arrest

Police detained two passengers after they staged a protest at Visakhapatnam Airport against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged skill development scam.

Soon after coming out of the arrival lounge, one of the passengers displayed a placard and raised slogans condemning the arrest of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader. “Save democracy, save democracy,” he shouted while demanding the state governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s intervention.

The passengers had arrived by a flight from Hyderabad on the night of Tuesday, 12 September. Only one of them identified as Adari Kishore Kumar was displaying placards and raising slogans while the other was standing beside.