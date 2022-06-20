Two Assam schoolboys swept away by floodwaters while taking selfies

In a tragic incident, two schoolboys were washed away by rising flood waters at Rangia in Assam's Kamrup Rural district on Sunday, officials said.



Four boys were taking selfies on a submerged road, while a strong flow of water swept away two of them. The state disaster response team is conducting a search operation for the missing boys, identified as Juman Das and Himangshu Das, both Class 10 students.



In another incident, at least four persons went missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra near Chabua area of Dibrugarh district.