Two Bombay HC judgments courts must follow to rein in unprincipled law enforcement agencies

The police, on the other hand, applied for judicial remand on March 9, 2021. It was contended by the investigating agency that the applicant was arrested at 5:30 p.m. of March 8, 2021 and not on March 7, 2021; therefore, he was produced before the nearest magistrate on March 9, 2021, that is, within 24 hours of his actual arrest. It was denied that he was arrested or detained in any manner during the interregnum.

It was further contended that the magistrate had sent him to judicial custody on March 9, 2021, and therefore the ground of default bail was not available; he ought to have taken recourse to the court’s writ jurisdiction.

It was submitted by the prosecution that the entitlement under Section 167(2) of the CrPC being distinct from Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution, the two did not stand on the same footing.

Most importantly, to discredit and dispute the contention of detention since March 7, it was argued that the “detenue voluntarily accompanied (officials) to the police station for recording of his statement”; thereby, there was no “arrest” in law.

The court, on factual examination, relied on the seizure ‘panchnama’ to lend credence to the contention of the applicant that he was indeed detained on March 7, 2021 with effect from 6:25 p.m. Throughout the process of the ‘panchanama’, the applicant was not free to move at his own will and was under control of the officers. Therefore, the court held that for all practical purposes, the applicant was arrested/detained with effect from 6:25 p.m. on March 7, 2021.

He had availed of the remedy available to him by moving application for bail on March 8, 2021, citing violation of his fundamental rights. He was produced on March 9, 2021, before the nearest magistrate for the first time, whereas he was sent to judicial custody by keeping his application pending. The application for bail on the grounds of violation of fundamental rights was rejected on March 10, 2021.

Justice Pitale relied on a previous judgment of the Bombay high court in the case of SuaiboIbow Casamma versus Union of India (1993), in which it had been had held that production within 24 hours is not just the mandate of Sections 57 and 167 of the CrPC, but even under Articles 21 and 22 of the Constitution. A person cannot be detained beyond 24 hours without being produced before a magistrate.

In this background, the court had granted bail in that matter with further direction to supply copies of its judgment to certain law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the law.

Justice Pitale also delved into the legal aspect of subsequent grant of judicial remand and the failure to decide the application for bail, in view of the judgments rendered by the Supreme Court in Union of India through CBI versus Nirala Yadav alias Raja Ram Yadav alias Deepak Yadav (2014), Pragyna Singh Thakur versus State of Maharashtra (2011), and M. Ravindran versus The Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (2020).

The court held that by virtue of filing an application on March 8, 2021, the applicant had availed of the remedy available to him and therefore, subsequent grant of judicial remand would not affect his right to bail. Hence, without going into the merits of the matter, purely on the ground of violation of fundamental rights, the high court granted bail, imposing stringent conditions, on the applicant.