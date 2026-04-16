Two children killed in Lucknow slum fire; over two dozen huts gutted

Two young children, including an infant, were killed after a devastating fire tore through a slum cluster in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar area, destroying more than two dozen huts and triggering panic among residents.

Police said the victims were sisters — Shruti, around two years old, and her two-month-old sibling — daughters of Satish, a resident of Village Kashipurwa in Barabanki district under Ram Sanehi Ghat police station limits.

Confirming the deaths, DCP (East) Lucknow Deeksha Sharma said, “Two bodies were recovered and have been handed over to the family after due procedure.”

The blaze broke out on Wednesday evening in a vacant plot near the Ring Road and spread rapidly across the settlement, fuelled by strong winds and the highly combustible materials used in the makeshift huts.