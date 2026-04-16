Two children killed in Lucknow slum fire; over two dozen huts gutted
Eyewitnesses describe chaos as thick black smoke billows into the sky and flames engulf the area within minutes
Two young children, including an infant, were killed after a devastating fire tore through a slum cluster in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar area, destroying more than two dozen huts and triggering panic among residents.
Police said the victims were sisters — Shruti, around two years old, and her two-month-old sibling — daughters of Satish, a resident of Village Kashipurwa in Barabanki district under Ram Sanehi Ghat police station limits.
Confirming the deaths, DCP (East) Lucknow Deeksha Sharma said, “Two bodies were recovered and have been handed over to the family after due procedure.”
The blaze broke out on Wednesday evening in a vacant plot near the Ring Road and spread rapidly across the settlement, fuelled by strong winds and the highly combustible materials used in the makeshift huts.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as thick plumes of black smoke rose high into the sky and flames engulfed the area within minutes. Residents rushed to save their belongings, but many lost everything as huts and household items were reduced to ashes.
The fire also raised concerns due to its proximity to nearby hotels and automobile showrooms.
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak termed the incident “deeply tragic,” saying, “A large fire erupted, affecting over a hundred huts. Our top priority is to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.”
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to expedite rescue and relief operations and ensure all necessary assistance to those affected.
Fire and police teams continue to remain at the site, while authorities have ordered an investigation to determine the exact cause of the blaze. Further details are awaited.
With IANS inputs
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