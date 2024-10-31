Two deaths in 48 hours: Another paraglider crashes to death in Manali

A day after the death of a Belgian paraglider, another paraglider from the Czech Republic was killed in Himachal Pradesh's Manali after she crashed into the mountainside on Wednesday, officials said.

Two paragliders have now died in two days in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024 commencing on 2 November in Bir-Billing, considered a 'paragliding paradise', in Himachal's Kangra district.

The deceased solo paraglider, identified as Dita Misurcova (43), crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali when she lost control over the glider owing to strong winds, as per preliminary reports.

The paraglider was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manali, where she was declared dead, officials added. An experienced paraglider, Misurcova has been paragliding for the past six years.

On Tuesday, a Belgian paraglider was killed after colliding mid-air with another paraglider in Bir-Billing as his parachute failed to open after the crash, while 50-year old Russian national Aleksei Kozlochkov died from a suspected heart attack in his hotel room in Bir on Monday.

The Tuesday accident occurred when the two paragliders, who took off separately, collided mid-air, leading to the death of Belgian paraglider Feyaret, while a Polish paraglider sustained injuries. Feyarets was a free-flying paraglider in his mid-60s, officials said.