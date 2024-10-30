Safety aspects back in focus as Belgian paraglider dies in Himachal's Bir-Billing

Safety aspects in paragliding have come back into focus following a Belgian paraglider's death in Bir-Billing on Tuesday, four days ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024 at this popular destination for the sport in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

The thrust of the Himachal Pradesh government on promoting adventure sports notwithstanding safety aspects, especially in paragliding, has long been a cause for concern.

Ten paragliders, mostly free-fliers, have been killed in the hill state in the last two years. Bir-Billing accounted for the maximum number of fatalities, while several paragliders also crashed in Kullu district.

Bir-Billing is considered a paragliders' paradise owing to strong, stable air currents, especially "thermals", which help in lifting the paragliders, allowing them to take long flights towards Dharamshala and Manali.

Paragliding flights can last for 15 minutes to six hours, covering as much as 272 km. The height recommended for the sport is 8,000 feet above sea level.

"Winds and the thrill to go towards the peaks have led to crashes in Bir-Billing and most of the fatalities are attributed to free-fliers," Anurag Sharma, president of the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), told PTI on Wednesday. "About 300-400 free-fliers come to Bir-Billing every year. Foreign paragliders who have undergone advanced training try their flying skills here and at times, meet with accidents."