Two fraudsters held for duping noted industrialist S.P. Oswal of Rs 7 crore

Punjab Police on Sunday, 29 September, busted a gang of inter-state cyber fraudsters who duped noted industrialist Shri Paul Oswal of Rs 7 crore.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said two cyber criminals have been arrested and Rs 5.25 crore have been recovered from them.

Seven other members of this gang have been identified and efforts were on to nab them, he said, adding that all the nine members of the gang belonged to Assam and West Bengal.

The fraudsters cheated the owner of Vardhman Group S P Oswal by getting Rs 7 crore withdrawn from various bank accounts belonging to the industrialist.