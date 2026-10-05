Two held after Delhi encounter over Bhajanpura extortion case

Officers signalled the suspects to stop when they approached, but the two allegedly tried to escape and fired at the team. Police said officers returned fire, injuring both men before taking them into custody.

Bullets fired by the suspects struck the bulletproof jackets of two officers, police said. Neither officer was injured.

Investigators said Wasim and Kaifi had demanded money from a businessman in Bhajanpura on 2 October and fired shots into the air. A case was registered following that incident.

Police described the pair as associates of the Rashid Cablewala gang, which operates in north-east Delhi. Preliminary inquiries suggest Cablewala may be working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, though investigators are continuing to examine those connections.

Further inquiries are under way into the arrested men’s backgrounds and their possible associations with other gang members.

In a separate operation on Friday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Ghulam Khwaja, also known as Ale, in connection with an attempted murder case. The 30-year-old Dabri resident had been declared a proclaimed offender.

Police said Khwaja disclosed links to the Takkar gang during questioning and provided information about its activities in Dwarka, Dabri, Uttam Nagar and neighbouring parts of Haryana.

With IANS inputs