Two people, including a child, were killed and several feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara district

Rescue teams and police launched an operation in Jwala Nagar's Vivek Vihar area to evacuate those trapped under the debris

The incident follows a series of deadly building collapses across Delhi, including the Chawri Bazar tragedy that claimed seven lives on 5 November

Two people, including a child, were killed after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara district on Tuesday, while several others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The incident took place in the Jwala Nagar area of Vivek Vihar, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Police and rescue teams.

Emergency personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collapse and launched a rescue and relief operation. Efforts are underway to locate and evacuate those trapped beneath the rubble, officials said. Further details are awaited.

The latest incident comes just days after another major building collapse in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area, which claimed seven lives.