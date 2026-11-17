Two including child killed after building collapses in Delhi’s Shahdara
Rescue teams and police launch an operation in Jwala Nagar's Vivek Vihar area to evacuate those trapped under the debris
Two people, including a child, were killed and several feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara district
Rescue teams and police launched an operation in Jwala Nagar's Vivek Vihar area to evacuate those trapped under the debris
The incident follows a series of deadly building collapses across Delhi, including the Chawri Bazar tragedy that claimed seven lives on 5 November
Two people, including a child, were killed after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara district on Tuesday, while several others are feared trapped under the debris, officials said.
The incident took place in the Jwala Nagar area of Vivek Vihar, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Police and rescue teams.
Emergency personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the collapse and launched a rescue and relief operation. Efforts are underway to locate and evacuate those trapped beneath the rubble, officials said. Further details are awaited.
The latest incident comes just days after another major building collapse in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area, which claimed seven lives.
The three-storey under-construction building in Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazar Metro Station, collapsed on 5 November, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Following the tragedy, police arrested the building owner, Saimullah alias Ayub, along with three contractors who were apprehended from Sirohi village in Faridabad.
According to police, the construction work being carried out at the site was illegal and the building had been declared unsafe. The MCD also suspended its Junior Engineer and Assistant Engineer, while an FIR was registered against the contractor.
Delhi has witnessed several deadly building collapses in recent months, raising concerns over construction safety and alleged violations of building regulations.
In another major incident, seven people were killed when a building collapsed in the city's Satya Niketan area on 6 September.
On 7 October, four people lost their lives after a portion of a multi-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Seemapuri area.
Another incident occurred on 25 October, when an under-construction ground-plus-two-floor structure in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar, Northeast Delhi, collapsed following an alleged illegal attempt to add an extra lintel or floor.
The incident claimed the lives of 60-year-old Chanderpal and his 33-year-old son, Vijay Kumar.
The latest collapse in Shahdara adds to a series of building-related tragedies in the national capital, with rescue operations continuing at the site.
With IANS inputs