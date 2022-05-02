Two killed, 24 injured in two road accidents in Bihar

Two occupants of the car, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, were beaten up by the angry relatives of the victims. They also destroyed the car.



The injured were admitted to the common health centre in Saraiya.



However, the local police of Saraiya claimed that the driver was not in a drunken state. He lost control of the vehicle as he dozed off while driving the car.



"We have arrested both the accused. They were also injured in the accident. The driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash and negligent driving," said an investigating officer of Saraiya police station.