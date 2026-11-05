Two killed, at least 15 feared trapped as another building collapses in Delhi

Two people died after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Paiwalan near Delhi’s Chawri Bazar, police said

One injured person was rescued, while at least 15 people were feared trapped beneath the debris

Six fire units and rescue vehicles were deployed after an alert at 9.50 am; rescue operations continued

Two people died after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in the Paiwalan area near Chawri Bazar in Old Delhi on Thursday morning, Delhi Police said. One injured person was rescued.

At least 15 people were feared trapped beneath the debris as rescue teams searched for survivors.

Officials said the collapse was reported at 9.50 am. Six fire units, including a water tender, and other rescue vehicles were dispatched to the site near Chawri Bazar Metro station.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known. Further details about the victims and the condition of the rescued person were awaited.

The incident occurred amid the festive rush in one of the capital’s busiest market areas and follows a series of fatal building collapses in Delhi in recent months.