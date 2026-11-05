Two killed, at least 15 feared trapped as another building collapses in Delhi
Six fire units sent to Gali Sitara after three-storey structure under construction collapses near Metro station in Chawri Bazaar
Two people died after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Paiwalan near Delhi’s Chawri Bazar, police said
One injured person was rescued, while at least 15 people were feared trapped beneath the debris
Six fire units and rescue vehicles were deployed after an alert at 9.50 am; rescue operations continued
Two people died after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in the Paiwalan area near Chawri Bazar in Old Delhi on Thursday morning, Delhi Police said. One injured person was rescued.
At least 15 people were feared trapped beneath the debris as rescue teams searched for survivors.
Officials said the collapse was reported at 9.50 am. Six fire units, including a water tender, and other rescue vehicles were dispatched to the site near Chawri Bazar Metro station.
The cause of the collapse was not immediately known. Further details about the victims and the condition of the rescued person were awaited.
The incident occurred amid the festive rush in one of the capital’s busiest market areas and follows a series of fatal building collapses in Delhi in recent months.
On 6 September, a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan, killing seven people. Students were inside the premises when the structure came down on a rainy weekend afternoon.
Following that incident, the Supreme Court sought affidavits from authorities across the country on compliance with its earlier directions concerning unauthorised construction.
The Delhi government also suspended five Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials and ordered action against buildings with unauthorised fifth floors.
On 7 October, four people died when part of a building collapsed in Seemapuri. Several others were rescued from the debris.
Another collapse on 25 October killed Chanderpal, 60, and his son Vijay Kumar, 33, in Milan Garden, Harsh Vihar. The under-construction structure reportedly collapsed after an unauthorised attempt to add another floor caused a lower slab to give way.
The repeated incidents have raised questions about construction safety, building approvals and enforcement in densely populated parts of the capital.
With agency inputs