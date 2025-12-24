Two killed, dozens injured as fresh violence rocks Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Fresh violence erupted in Assam’s trouble-hit Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, leaving two people dead and at least 45 others injured, including 38 police personnel, after rival groups of protesters clashed in the Kheroni area, officials said.

The unrest broke out despite prohibitory orders being in force, prompting security forces to resort to lathi charge and the use of tear gas shells to disperse the crowds as the situation spiralled out of control.

Police said the body of a 25-year-old specially abled youth, Suresh Dey, was recovered from a building that had been set ablaze by agitators. Another person, identified as Athik Timung, was killed during the clashes. Several protesters, policemen and journalists also sustained injuries.

The agitation centres on demands for the eviction of alleged encroachers from tribal belts and grazing reserve lands in Karbi Anglong and neighbouring West Karbi Anglong district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was “deeply pained” by the deaths and was closely monitoring the situation. “It is deeply painful that two persons lost their lives during today’s unrest,” he said in a post on X, adding that additional security forces would be deployed in the Kherani area to maintain peace.

“We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The government will stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support,” Sarma said.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said he had spoken to the protesters, who had assured him they would not resort to violence. However, he alleged that some agitators were hurling crude bombs, shooting arrows and setting shops on fire. “Thirty-eight police personnel, including IPS officers, were injured in the violence. A stone hit my shoulder as well,” he told reporters.

Singh warned that the police would be forced to take stern action if the agitators continued to take the law into their own hands. He also appealed to community leaders to counsel “misguided youth” and stressed that violence could not resolve grievances.

Earlier, agitators had torched two motorcycles in the area. On Monday, four people were injured in police firing after protesters went on a rampage, setting fire to the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang and around 15 shops in Kheroni Bazaar. An attempt to attack the local police station was also foiled.