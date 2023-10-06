Two killed in Bengal's Jalpaiguri as mortar shell carried by floodwaters explodes

At least two persons were killed and four others injured in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district as a mortar shell, reportedly carried by the floodwaters of Teesta river, exploded, police said on Friday, 6 October.

Police believe that the mortar shell belonged to the Army and was carried by floodwaters flowing down the hills following the cloudburst and flash floods in Sikkim on Wednesday.

Local police sources said the incident took place in Chapadanga village in Kranti block on Thursday when one person took the mortar shell home to sell it as scrap metal and tried to break it open.

"The four injured persons have been admitted to a hospital. A thorough probe has started," a senior police officer said.

"The condition of at least two injured persons is extremely critical and the death toll might increase," he said.

Meanwhile, the Jalpaiguri Police has issued an advisory urging people not to handle any firearms or explosives flowing down the river.