Two killed, one injured in shooting at wedding in Bihar’s Bhojpur
Police suspect an earlier dispute led to the shooting in Chakia village and have formed a special team to track down the suspects
Six gunmen reportedly arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire at a wedding in Chakia village on Tuesday night
Rahul Kumar, 20, and Deepak Kumar, 21, were declared dead at Ara Sadar Hospital. Sonu Kumar, 18, is being treated for a gunshot wound and is out of danger, police said
Police said they had identified suspects and were conducting raids. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the shooting and make arrests
Two young men were killed and an 18-year-old was injured when gunmen opened fire at a wedding in Bihar’s Bhojpur district late on Tuesday, police said.
The shooting took place at around 11 pm in Chakia village, under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station. Preliminary accounts said six armed men arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire as guests were talking after dinner. The wedding procession had arrived from Padminiya village, and the jaimala ceremony had already taken place.
Local residents helped take the three victims to Ara Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared Rahul Kumar, 20, and Deepak Kumar, 21, dead on arrival. Both were residents of Shubhkaranganj village. Sonu Kumar, 18, of Daulatpur village, was shot in the right thigh and remains in hospital.
Sub-divisional police officer Sushil Kumar said Sonu was out of danger. The officer spoke to him at the hospital before visiting the scene of the shooting.
Kumar said preliminary enquiries pointed to a previous dispute as the motive. Police have identified suspects and formed a special investigation team to pursue them. Raids were under way.
With IANS inputs