Six gunmen reportedly arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire at a wedding in Chakia village on Tuesday night

Rahul Kumar, 20, and Deepak Kumar, 21, were declared dead at Ara Sadar Hospital. Sonu Kumar, 18, is being treated for a gunshot wound and is out of danger, police said

Police said they had identified suspects and were conducting raids. A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the shooting and make arrests

Two young men were killed and an 18-year-old was injured when gunmen opened fire at a wedding in Bihar’s Bhojpur district late on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting took place at around 11 pm in Chakia village, under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station. Preliminary accounts said six armed men arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire as guests were talking after dinner. The wedding procession had arrived from Padminiya village, and the jaimala ceremony had already taken place.