Two main shooters involved in Moosewala's murder arrested

In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Monday arrested two main shooters and their one facilitator who were involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.



"Of the two shooters, one is the head of the module," a senior Delhi Police official said. The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana and Kashish alias Kuldeep (24).



Senior official said that the accused Priyavrat, who was the head of 'Bolero Module' of the gangsters, led the team of shooters and was in direct touch with Goldy Brar at the time of incident."



He was the main shooter and executioner of murder and can be seen in CCTV footage of petrol pump Fatehgarh before the incident," the official said.