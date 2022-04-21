Two minors killed in LPG cylinder blast in Darbhanga

"The LPG cylinder exploded during the cooking of food in one of the houses belonging to Radhe Shyam Ram. The victims came under the impact of the explosion and died on the spot. As in entire North Bihar, the wind is blowing at a very high speed, the fire spread in the other houses too. The villagers have made efforts to douse the flame. It was eventually doused after fire engines reached the village," said Manish Kumar, SHO of Kusheshwar Asthan police station.



"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The district administration has also initiated compensation to the victims," Kumar said.