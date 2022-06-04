Two more bodies recovered from Tamas river in Rewa

While the body of 19-year-old Satyam Kewat, who was rowing the boat when the mishap occurred, was recovered on Thursday, the bodies of two others -- Pavan Kewat (20) and Ramshankar Kewat (18) -- were fished out by the Home Guard divers later, the police said.



The boat was on its way to Gurguda village from Hardahan village in the district. Rewa district collector Manoj Pushp has announced a financial help of Rs 4 lakh to each victim, a statement said.