Two PFI members arrested in Assam's Dhubri

Speaking to IANS, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, Inspector General (Law and Order) of Assam Police, stated they were keeping a close eye on the PFI's activities, and some of the top members of the banned group have recently been detained.



"Our team searched the area and detained two Dhubri-based PFI cadres. They had just arrived in Assam from another nearby state. They are being questioned, and we are looking into the overall situation," he said.



Two PFI members and a leader of its student wing, Campus Front of India, were detained earlier this month in Assam's Barpeta district. Cash, a few devices, bank accounts, and documents were seized by the police from their possession.