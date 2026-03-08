Two Republic TV staff held for filming Iranian ship in Kochi restricted zone

A reporter and a cameraperson from the television channel Republic TV, along with a boat driver, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly entering a restricted high-security zone near Kochi port and filming an Iranian naval vessel, according to a report by Scroll.in.

The three were detained after they reportedly used a rented boat to enter the Southern Coal Berth area of the port, which is classified as a restricted zone. According to the police, the group filmed and photographed the Iranian Navy vessel IRIS Lavan and attempted to share the material in a manner that could pose a threat to national security, Scroll.in reported, citing local media.

Security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) noticed the boat inside the restricted area and intercepted it before detaining the three individuals, the report said.

The detainees were identified as Republic TV reporter Shankar, cameraperson Mani and boat driver Radhakrishnan. They were subsequently handed over to the Harbour police station in Kochi for further investigation, Scroll.in reported. Police also seized the cameras and other equipment used to record the images and videos.

According to the FIR filed by Harbour Police, the three have been booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act relating to spying in prohibited areas and the unauthorised communication of sensitive information. They have also been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita dealing with criminal trespass and offences committed with common intention, according to the Scroll.in report.

The FIR was briefly uploaded on Pol-App, the official Kerala Police application, before being taken down later. Kochi City deputy commissioner of police Aswathy Jiji told Scroll.in that the document had been accidentally published and was removed owing to the sensitive nature of the case.

The arrests came days after the IRIS Lavan docked at Kochi port on Wednesday, 4 March. Iran had sought permission from the Indian government on 28 February for the vessel to dock in Kochi owing to technical problems. Approval for the docking was granted on 1 March, Scroll.in reported.