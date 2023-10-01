Two teachers from Bengal and Andhra shortlisted for Global Teacher Prize 2023

Deep Narayan Nayak, a primary school teacher from West Bengal, and Hari Krishna Patacharu, an English teacher from Andhra Pradesh, have made it to the top 50 shortlist for the 2023 Global Teacher Prize unveiled here recently.

The shortlist for the USD 1-million annual prize, organised by Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO and in strategic partnership with UAE-based global philanthropic organisation Dubai Cares, was selected from over 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries around the world.

The prize is open to working teachers who teach children who are in compulsory schooling or are between the ages of five and eighteen.

Nayak, a teacher at Tilka Manjhi Adivasi Free Primary School at Jamuria in Asansol, was selected for his innovative teaching methods that have transformed the lives of underprivileged children facing educational and social challenges.