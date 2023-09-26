Waheeda Rehman to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in the field of Indian cinema, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

Regarded one of India's finest actors, Rehman is best known for films including Pyaasa, CID, Guide, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Khamoshi and Trishul.

Thakur took to his official X account to make the announcement.

"I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema," the minister wrote.

Rehman, 85, made her acting debut with the 1955 Telugu films "Rojulu Maraayi" and "Jayasimha". She made her Hindi cinema debut with "CID", the 1956 film headlined by Dev Anand.